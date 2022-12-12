x
Industrial accident in Hells Canyon results in death

Stacy Keen was killed from a landslide.
IDAHO, USA — On Saturday, Dec. 10 Stacy Keen, aged 39, from Tillamook, OR., was killed from a large landslide while he was working. He was a contract employee for Idaho Power and was securing a rock shelf on the Idaho Power Road from Oxbow to Hells Canyon Dam.

According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, "a significant landslide" caused tons of debris and rocks to fall onto the crew and equipment. When police arrived, they said that they found Keen "suspended in the air with a boom and bucket." He had died at the scene.

Deputies used boats to rescue the rest of the workers.

