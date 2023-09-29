Idaho Top Gun program prepares officers and attorneys for narcotic investigations

Narcotic officers and prosecutors from across the state along with other officers from the Western United States have been going through a weeklong training to help prepare them for handling drug related crime.



Idaho State Police said they have been training officers in law enforcement agencies for the last 19 years, but felt there was a need for more intense training and better communication between agencies.



"The big change that we had from our top gun is we included prosecutors, not only state but federal prosecutors that work in Idaho, that are our partners in these drug investigations," said John Kempf, Captain for Idaho State Police.



Idaho State Police and prosecutors said the drug problem in Idaho has increased significantly.



"It feels like almost every drug case that we see there's fentanyl involved and not just one or two pills, oftentimes, you're seeing hundreds of pills," said Andrew Haws a deputy prosecuting attorney for Canyon County.



“Right now, more people die from fentanyl poisonings than they do car crashes in Idaho and with that, we felt the need to really make a much more intensive training for the officers that are doing this," Kempf said.



The 40 men and women at the scenario training center in Meridian this week are getting put through the ringer.



"It's kind of like drinking from a firehose we go 8:30 in the morning until 11 o'clock every night, sometimes a little bit later," Haws said.



They have run through many different scenarios these past seven days.



"Scenarios that range from rescuing an undercover officer or a confidential informant from a drug buy that has gone bad, executing search warrants, obtaining search warrants, conducting surveillance in the community and officer safety," Haws said.



The attorneys who participated say this helps them a lot.



"The chance to come down here, watch these guys work, see how they're doing things, and offer a little bit of guidance sometimes about what people want to see, and how we can do things the right way,” said Keith Scholl a prosecutor for Latah County.



"This is an opportunity for them to understand the type of things that the detectives and investigators are doing prior to showing up in the prosecutor's office," Kempf said.



Everyone involved in this training said it is very important to better protect the community.



"It's as many people as we can get trained to help fight this problem that we have all over the country the better,” Scholl said. “I hope they develop the same top gun program and just about every state in the country."