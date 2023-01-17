Idaho State Police and POST support the Governor's proposed public safety budget

The proposed budget would increase ISP trooper pay by 10% and spread $1.1 million through POST's budget over the next 18 months.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Governor Brad Little (R-Idaho) proposed increasing Idaho State Police commissioned state trooper pay by 10%; additionally, he aims to spend $200,000 on additional safety equipment for each trooper.

"The mall shooting that occurred at the Boise mall in October 2021, we recognize immediately we didn't have the equipment we needed," ISP Deputy Director Lt. Col. Bill Gardiner. "One of those is a ballistics tactical vest that a trooper can throw on and run in."

Each trooper is already issued body armor. It is typically worn under their uniform, according to Gardiner. However, these specific ballistics vests are tailored toward stopping high powered rounds.

The $200,000 would also purchase chest protectors and riot gear for ISP, according to Gardiner. This gear has become increasingly necessary amid events over the last couple years.

"When we brought that to their attention, the Governor's office was quick to recognize that this is a need. Every state trooper needs to have to do their job," Gardiner said.

But getting qualified people to do the job is an equal need. At any given time, ISP could be looking to hire 20-30 state troopers. When ISP hired Gardiner on 25 years ago, the agency selected him from a pool of more than 1,000 applicants.

"Hiring people is very difficult right now. Now we're at the point where we hope to get between 100 to 200 people," Gardiner said. "It's dramatically changed from the number of people who either are interested in law enforcement, or those who feel as though it is a career that will pay them enough to support their family."

The 10% pay increase intends to attract new talent and retain current troopers.

Gov. Little's budget also aims to provide more support to the Idaho Peace Officer Standards and Training Division (POST). POST Division Administrator Brad Johnson announced in October the division would cancel three academies due to inflation.

In response, the proposed budget sets aside $1.1 million to be split evenly between the 2023 fiscal year budget (FY23) and the 2024 fiscal year budget (FY24). FY23 ends June 30th.

"With that additional revenue it should be sufficient to meet our training needs through the next 18 months," Johnson said. "Training is one of our primary missions. We take it very seriously. When we're unable to do that in the manner we should, nobody enjoys that."

The Idaho State Legislature must approve the FY24 budget before anything is finalized.

