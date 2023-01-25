Idaho Lottery School Hero Award 'Shares the Love'

The first "School Hero" is Kim Brown, a teacher in Nampa.

IDAHO, USA — The Idaho Lottery is honoring twenty school heroes in the state. The Sweethearts Scratch Game campaign to "Share the Love" includes recognizing a school worker, from teachers to cafeteria workers.

The first "Hero" to be recognized is a fifth-grade teacher from Lakevue Elementary School in Nampa, Kim Brown.

"The Idaho Lottery was created specifically to benefit public schools," said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director. "Our School Heroes program this month is one more way we Do Good for the schools and the people who run them every day."

The teacher was nominated by a parent, Stephanie Calderon. "Never have I met a teacher who truly looks out for her students (past and current) the way she does," Calderon said.

Brown received a gift card, swag bag from Spangler Candy and an assembly where 143 students cheered.

"We are pleased to partner with the Idaho Lottery and their commitment to support schools in Idaho," said Kirk Vashaw, CEO of Spangler Candy, maker of Sweethearts. "Community partnership is good business and supporting education benefits everyone."

People who want to nominate a "School Hero," can submit their nomination at this link. Nominations have to be submitted by Feb. 10.

