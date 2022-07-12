House fire in West Boise sends one person to the hospital

BOISE, Idaho — On Wednesday, Dec. 7 the Boise Fire Department (BFD) was called to a house fire on W. San Fernando Drive in a West Boise neighborhood.
According to the department, when they arrived, the fire was blazing on all sides of the house, but the crew was able to quickly put it out. The two people that were in the house had already gotten out by the time the fire crew arrived and one was then taken to the hospital with severe injuries.
Currently, the extent of the persons injuries is unknown. The BFD said that the investigation into what started the fire is ongoing, but they believe it was started by accident.
