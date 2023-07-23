House fire in Boise destroys family home

The family of three and their dog weren't injured, but the fire left the house uninhabitable.

BOISE, Idaho — A family of three, and their dog, lost their home to a fire on Saturday, July 23. According to the Boise Fire Department (BFD), a firetruck arrived at the house, located on W. Teakwood Dr., and found it fully engulfed in flames.

Boise Fire called more trucks to the scene and were able to keep the fire from spreading and eventually contain it. The department also stated that fire hydrants weren't available in the area, which is also why they had to call in more engines.

No one was injured but the family cannot remain in the home. BFD said that the Local 149 Burnout Fund is helping the family with needs and that the cause of the fire is being investigated.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.