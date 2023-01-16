Gooding Public Schools closed due to threat, police said the matter is now resolved

Another threat, that started circulating over social media following the first one, was from last year and is not current.

GOODING, Idaho — The Gooding Chief of Police, Dave C. Fisher, released a statement regarding the closing of Gooding Public Schools on Jan. 15. According to Fisher, there was a first threat of violence to the schools that caused the closure. Police said that matter was resolved, and a minor is being referred to the prosecutor's office. The second threat that started circulating is not current.

"As a result of the schools being closed for safety reasons, a second threat emerged and was investigated as well with numerous tips being received. This second threat was found to be unfounded and was a direct result of sharing of a screenshot over various social media platforms, such as Snap Chat," Fisher stated.

The second threat that started circulating was actually from Feb. of 2022 and, according to Fisher, was one of many threats that had been sent to schools in Buhl at that time. A Buhl High School student was arrested at the time those previous threats were made.

Fisher wanted to assure parents that the second threat is not something they should be concerned about. The name "Christian" comes up on the screen shot of the unfounded threat and if people see this, they should disregard it.

"More information may be released regarding the original threat in the next week but it is imperative that the community understand that the screenshot is not a current threat," Fisher stated. "We also discourage the blanket sharing of such messages with anyone with the exception of notifying law enforcement or school officials."

