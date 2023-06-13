Garden City Council considers 22-acre River Club development

Not everyone is happy with Lincoln Property Company's plan, which would turn 22 acres into a residential and retail area.

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — One of Idaho's oldest golf courses, The River Club, might look very different within the decade.

Owner Will Gustafson recently sold the club to Lincoln Property Company. The company filed an application with Garden City in December for a multi-phase redesign for what it calls "The Residences at River Club."

Garden City Councilmembers are currently considering the 22-acre development. If approved, up to 750 apartments and townhouses would be built along State Street.

"We'll never have an opportunity like this again," Gustafson said. "This is just such a wonderful, dynamic project that's going to benefit the entire city."

Because of the development's design, Gustafson said they would have to remodel the golf course. They plan to reroute some of the holes and add new irrigation and cart paths.

Councilmembers will likely make a decision on June 26th. If approved, he said Lincoln Property Companies will give the remaining acres back to the River Club.

Not everyone is on board with the project, including club member John Livingston. His backyard backs up against the golf course, and a lot of the greenspace adjacent to the home would be removed if city council approves the development.

"We're concerned about issues of schools and bussing for children. We're concerned about issues of just being able to have access ourselves to this open space," he said.

More than 150 homeowners living in the community oppose the project, Livingston said. Many of those people spoke during Monday's meeting.

On the flip side, club member Jeremy Miller said the growth is inevitable. He believes the development will bring some much-needed improvements to Garden City.

"We've got the area to do it; we've got the area to not only development but also keep the golf course and keep the recreational aspect of what's happening here at the club," he said.

Miller said developing the 22-acres protects the rest of the course — a sentiment Gustafson agrees with. Selling some of the land was always the plan when he took over in 2018.

If city council denies the project, Gustafson said they will have no choice but to sell the entire club to another developer as a residential development.

Livingston said that is untrue since the golf course has had many different owners over the last 100 years. Regardless, he believes the city has a duty to the people living around the golf course.

"Sixty percent of the members of the golf course don't live in Garden City," he said. "They want to protect the golf course. We want to protect our property in the end the neighborhood."

If approved, Livingston said his group will appeal the decision.

