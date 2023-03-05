Former ITD campus listed for sale

The 44-acre property is near the intersection of Whitewater Park Blvd and State St

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department's headquarters sat near the intersection of Whitewater Park Blvd. and State St. for more than six decades. But ITD moved out last year, and the prime property was recently listed for sale.

The 44-acre property is in close proximity to both the river and downtown Boise. The Idaho Department of Administration has taken over the sale of the property, which was listed by TOK Commercial.

The City of Boise says they've been preparing for the sale of the key property.

"The planning that's gone on at State St. for improved transit service there, it's called bus rapid transit - or faster bus service, has always envisioned that eventually, the ITD property would redevelop, and that its redevelopment would be a chance for that design to be in furtherance of better transit and a stronger community," Tim Keane, director of planning and development services for the City of Boise said.

The property is currently in an A-1 zoning district, which is used for open space in government use. The new buyer will likely need to rezone the area.

"That would involve public hearings in front of the planning and zoning commission and city council," Keane said. "So, we're anxious to work with whoever the new owner is to do a great plan and go through that public process."

The City of Boise has a master plan for the State St. Corridor - a section of the city that includes the former ITD campus.

"The State St. Master Plan, which has been done in conjunction with plans for transit on State St., envisions that you'd get a pedestrian-designed, a little bit denser, mixed-use development on this property," Keane said. "With a concentration on State St. and improving State St. and creating a beautiful street there in conjunction with redeveloping this property."

The city says they will work with whoever buys the property to ensure everyone is on the same page about what's ultimately presented to planning and zoning and city council.

"In this case, you've got 44 acres on such an important location adjacent to the center of the city, at a main intersection on the river," Keane said. "So, it presents all these wonderful opportunities through its design and development, to exemplify the best of what Boise is seeking in terms of how it develops in the future. So, diversity of housing, some housing affordability, pedestrian design, supportive of transit, really high-quality architecture - all those things, and we know we can get there. That's why we're so anxious to work with who the new buyer is to put together a really phenomenal plan."

TOK Commercial, the real estate group that has listed the property, is taking calls for offers until mid-June.

