FitOne Event: Lowell Elementary School walking track built

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was Thursday, March 16.

BOISE, Idaho — A ribbon-cutting ceremony to announce the walking track that was built at Lowell Elementary School happened on Thursday, March 15. The track was built with financial support from the race fees of FitOne participants.

"Proceeds from the St. Luke's FitOne 5K, 10K and Half Marathon race are directed back into the community to help build walking tracks at schools in southwest Idaho," a press release stated. "Completed in the summer of 2022, this walking track at Lowell Elementary was co-sponsored by St. Luke's FitOne and the Harry Morrison Foundation. Principal of Lowell Elementary, Abbey Griffitts, was a FitOne race starter for 2022."

Walking tracks at schools are used for recess walking programs, PE classes and as a community resource after school.

