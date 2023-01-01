New year, new baby: Meet the first baby born at St. Luke's in 2023

Baby Elora was born at 12:15 a.m. on New Year's Day.

BOISE, Idaho — Not long after midnight, the first baby born at St. Luke's Hospital in 2023 made her appearance. Parents Jana and Abhinav welcomed baby Elora into the world at 12:15 a.m. on New Year's Day.

"I had an inkling she would come before the end of the year," said Jana.

The baby's due date was Jan. 6, but she decided not to wait. On New Year's Eve Day, the two had planned to run errands and go for a walk when Jana felt her water break. So they, of course, changed plans and headed to the hospital. "Before we knew it, we were already looking at her," said Abhinav.

Elora is 19.7 inches long and weighs 6 lbs., 3 ounces. Besides having a new baby, the parents also received a first baby of the year gift basket from the hospital that has a bunch of baby goodies.

"She's been really active this whole pregnancy," said Jana (...) "It wasn't too much of a surprise she came a little early."

