Fire on Highway 55, near Horseshoe Bend, estimated to be at 20 acres

Boise Fire Dispatch said it should be contained by 6p.m. tonight and controlled by 9p.m. tomorrow.

BOISE, Idaho — People were noticing a lot of smoke coming from the Highway 555 area. That is because, according to Boise Fire Dispatch (BFD), a 20-acre fire was burning around mile marker 59.

BFD PIO Officer, Jered Jablonski said that they were assisting the Eagle Fire and Horseshoe Bend Fire Departments. Jablonski said that Boise Fire had two overhead, two engines and a helicopter on the scene.

"We, and the other departments, are continuing to control the perimeter and it's looking good," Jablonski said.

During the interview with KTVB, Jablonski received notice that the fire should be contained by 6:00 p.m. tonight and totally under control by 9:00 p.m. tomorrow.

