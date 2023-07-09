Fire on Boise Greenbelt burns 2 acres

The brushfire is out after firefighters worked for several hours.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Fire Department fought a two-acre fire on the Boise Greenbelt on Sunday, July 9 around 3:00 p.m. The department called it a grass fire, it happened across the river from the Warm Springs Golf Corse.

"Engine 3, Engine 15, Brush 12, Brush 1, and BC 1 responded to thick brush and trees on fire. Crews quickly worked to contain the fire that burned approximately 2 acres. Due to limited access to the area, firefighters initially attacked the fire with only hand tools," the department stated.

Boise Fire said it took the department several hours to get the fire out and that they had to work through a lot of thick brush. No one was hurt. The department does not know what caused the fire and the cause is under investigation.

