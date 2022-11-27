Fire at Boise apartment complex on Sunday

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Fire Department extinguished a fire at a three-bedroom apartment complex early Sunday morning. The complex is located on N. Lakeharbor Ln. According to the department, Engine #9 was first to arrive and saw fire blowing out of a first floor bedroom window and up the side of the building.

In a recent Facebook post, the department said that crews were able to extinguish the fire and kept it from moving onto the second and third floors. Everyone made it out safely and no injuries of firefighters or tenants were reported. The department said it appears to have started accidentally but the cause is still under investigation.