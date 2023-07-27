'Fintastic': Almost double the amount of sockeye salmon return to Sawtooth Basin this year

Idaho Fish and Game said through July 26 they have counted 1,295 sockeye at the Lower Granite Dam.

IDAHO, USA — More sockeye have returned to the Sawtooth Basin, according to Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG). They have counted 1, 295 through July 26 at the Lower Granite Dam. The 10-year average crossing the dam is 754.

"Last year, 761 sockeye returned to the Sawtooth Basin and were trapped at Redfish Lake Creek and near the Sawtooth Fish Hatchery. Sockeye runs to the basin have fluctuated wildly over the last decade, ranging from a low of 17 in 2019 to a high of 1,516 in 2014," a news release stated. "Sockeye that return to the basin are taken by truck and spawned at the Eagle Hatchery near Boise or allowed to naturally spawn in Redfish and Petit Lakes in the Sawtooth Basin."

Idaho sockeye were listed as endangered in 1991. That year only four salmon returned to spawn. When spawning upstream, sockeye swim 900 miles and climb 6,250 feet.

"The total number of sockeye that returned between 1991-99 was 23 fish, including two years when no sockeye returned," the release stated.

IDFG said that because of advanced techniques and programs they have been able to gradually increase the salmon's return to Idaho.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.