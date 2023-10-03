Fatal crash on State Highway 16 in Gem County

BOISE, Idaho — A crash on State Highway 16 killed a man and injured another in Gem County. The crash happened Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 10 a.m.
Police said the 36-year-old man from Emmet was driving south in a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee when he crossed the center line and crashed a 2014 Kenworth semi-truck driving north by a 53-year-old man from Mebla.
The driver of the Jeep died from his injuries at the scene, said police. The driver of the Kenworth was taken to a hospital, and his condition is unknown.
According to police, both lanes were blocked for approximately five hours.
Idaho State Police are still investigating the incident.
