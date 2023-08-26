Fatal crash on I-84

The 5-car-crash happened in Boise on Saturday around 11 a.m.

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — A five-car crash on the highway resulted in one fatality and people being seriously injured. The Idaho State Police (ISP) said the crash happened in Boise, near the Orchard exit on I-84 going east, on Saturday, Aug. 26 around 11 a.m.

According to police, there were five vehicles involved. Traffic was blocked for about four hours. ISP is investigating the crash. No information is available about the person who died or the people that were injured.

KTVB will update this article as information becomes available.

