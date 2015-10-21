Expect to see geese and goslings soon

"I think we're a little bit later this year than we have in previous years."

BOISE, Idaho — Since it's finally starting to feel and look like spring, there's a spring-time sight you may be seeing more of. Geese typically start breeding around this time of year. That means more nests, and eventually more chicks and their parents crossing the street. It's something that people typically slow down for when they drive, so Jeff Knetter shared some tips to help prepare people as much as possible.

Knetter is a waterfowl biologist with Idaho Fish and Game. Knetter said, in general, geese will make their nest where they can clearly see what's around them. Also, they tend to nest near water. A lot of times, their nests will be in places like golf courses or parks.

"We've seen them in places like on top of buildings, trees, we receive a lot of phone calls and those sorts of things. Even if it is nesting at a high location that the goslings will survive, they will jump from the nest and won't be able to walk away from that just fine," Knetter said.

He also said weather conditions, including temperature, can play a role in when the geese start to nest.

"In general, I think you can depend on the month of March being when we will see a nest being initiated," Knetter said.

Knetter elaborated that the incubation period for goslings is 26 to 28 days.

"I think we're a little bit later this year than we have in previous years," Knetter said. "I don't think it's uncommon for me to start hearing reports of goslings in early April and I haven't heard a report yet. I haven't seen any goslings myself."

And no doubt, when we start to see these goslings, we’ll also see some traffic concerns as they start crossing streets with their parents.

"It's safest to just drive as you normally would slow down. If they're just trying to get from one side to the other. But certainly, don't like veer off into a neighboring lane where you're going to get into an accident with someone else. So, I guess good, general practice common sense is going to serve most folks well," Knetter said.

There is also a reason why it seems like geese don’t really pay attention as they cross the street and cars approach them.

“Keep in mind that this is nesting season. So you've got pairs out there, they're trying to defend the territory. And so, as they defend the territory may put them at risk. Maybe they're not paying attention to a passing vehicle, for example, because they're focused on another pair that maybe you don't see. So, that's pretty common. Geese are aggressive, there's no doubt about it," Knetter said.

With the aggressive behavior potentially on display, what can we do?

“The first thing to remember is that they are migratory birds, so they are protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act," Knetter said. "That's a federal agreement. And so, all migratory birds are protected under that. So you can't just go out there and destroy a nest or kill a bird or that sort of thing."

To reiterate, Canada geese are protected migratory birds. So, you can’t destroy a nest. Knetter said that when the geese are causing legitimate problems, you can get a permit from US Fish and Wildlife to destroy a nest or eggs.

If you're wondering how geese choose on where they should nest, Knetter explained that as well. "When Spring comes along...they start thinking about nesting. And a lot of times that's based on where the female was raised. So, they will often return to the same location where they were raised. And then when they become a successful nester, they'll oftentimes use the same nest site year after year."

Knetter also said, this time of year, Idaho Fish and Game gets an increase of calls about "abandoned" young animals. However, he said to leave those animals alone. For the most part, the parents of the wildlife essentially "stepped away for a little bit" and they will come back.

