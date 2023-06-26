Emissions testing in Ada, Canyon counties ends July 1

Officials said Treasure Valley air quality has improved since the 1980s, partly because of more eco-friendly cars.

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — For many people living around the Treasure Valley, checking car emissions has been part of their semi-annual routine.

"I've been back in Idaho now for 33 years," Steve Ellefson said. "So [I've gotten my emissions checked] annually for all those years and then semi-annually for the last couple of years."

Ellefson is not alone, considering it has been a requirement in Ada County since the 1980s, but not for much longer. Emissions testing is no longer mandatory in Ada and Canyon counties starting July 1.

The Idaho legislature passed a law during the 2022 session, getting rid of state requirements for emissions testing. Shortly after that, Matt Stoll, Ada County Air Quality Board executive director, said Ada County met federal guidelines, too.

"This is going to be the first time in many years that in the Treasure Valley, in Ada and Canyon counties, we're going to be in compliance with existing health-based standards that the federal government has for air quality," Stoll said.

Stoll said it has been a long time coming. Testing was originally put in place to help control rising carbon monoxide levels in the area. Those levels have gotten better, partly because of more eco-friendly cars.

"We've had a lot of changeovers of the motor vehicle fleet with new emission standards, cleaner burning fuel," he said. "We've got folks that driving hybrids or electric vehicles; those aren't contributing to carbon monoxide."

Not all Idahoans are happy with the upcoming change, including Donny Schmidt. He does not think testing is that big of an inconvenience and believes air quality around the Treasure Valley will suffer.

Schmidt says he will continue getting his car checked.

"I think everybody should continue doing it, especially if they have an older vehicle," he said. "You need to keep it up and make sure that it's, you know, the smog and everything is okay."

Ellefson agrees. He worries the legislature is getting rid of too many regulations.

"It's just another what they foresee as some kind of regulation that they think needs to be gone," he said. "What do they care about emission controls? They don't."

For some people, their day-to-day lives will be impacted. Stoll said Ada County emission shops are privately owned, meaning some will close.

Other owners are retiring or figuring out different business ventures, he said. Regardless, employees around the two counties will be out of a job.

"It's a challenging situation for those stationers," Stoll said.

People should still get tested this week if they got a notice, he said. However, registrations will not get revoked if someone does not make it into a shop.

Stoll said registrations will also be reinstated on July 1 for owners who were previously non-compliant.

