'Elkhorn Fire' burning in the Payette National Forest

The fire is about 40 miles east of Riggins on the south side of the Salmon River.

IDAHO, USA — A fire is burning in the Payette National Forest. The Forest Service reports the Elkhorn Fire is burning about 40 miles east of Riggins along the south side of the Salmon River. So far, the fire has burned a little more than 12-hundred acres.

The fire was found on Monday, July 24 and was mapped at 1,250 acres on the evening of the 25. McCall Smokejumpers and the McCall stationed Snow Slide Wildfire Module responded to the call and another crew of 10 people will join them Thursday morning.

Firefighters are taking steps to protect several structures in the Campbell's Ferry and Whitewater Ranch areas. The river is still open, but they are asking people to not stop in the area of the fire and trails close to the fire are expected to soon close.

The Fire Service stated that there may be some confusion of where the fire is located due to the name.

"While the fire is named the Elkhorn Fire, the fire is burning on the south side of the main Salmon River on the Payette National Forest. We apologize for any confusion this may cause as Elkhorn Bar and Creek are on the north side of the river," a news release stated.

Officials are still trying to figure out how the fire started.

