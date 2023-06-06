Elevated E. Coli levels found at Lucky Peak's Sandy Point Beach

The Department of Parks and Recreation advises people to stay out of the water until the advisory is lifted.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation and the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is advising people to stay out of Sandy Point Beach at Lucky Peak due to elevated levels of E. Coli found in the water. The department issued the advisory June 2.

"The advisory will likely remain in effect over the next couple of weeks as we continue an additional series of tests. We will let everyone know once the advisory has been lifted, and to any additional changes or recommendations we receive from DEQ. We truly apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience and understanding," the website states.

The department also wants to remind people that pets, even in vehicles, are not allowed at Sandy Point until October 1.

People can get more information and updates at parksandrecreation.idaho.gov.

