Eagle Avimor Hearing

The Avimor Annexation hearing is on the city council agenda for March 13.

EAGLE, Idaho — The Eagle City Council announced the public hearing about the Avimor Annexation. Both the Parks, Pathways & Recreation and Planning and Zoning Committees have recommended denying the annexation. However, the mayor and city council have the authority to override recommendations and could approve the request for annexation made by the Avimor developers.

The hearing is at Eagle City Hall on Monday, March 13 at 6:00 p.m. According to a press release, the vote may happen at the meeting. People who want to attend and speak will need to sign in at the meeting. People who can't attend but want a voice, must have had their written testimony submitted to the council by March 6 at 5:00 p.m.

Avimor is in the foothills north of Eagle in an unincorporated area that includes parts of Ada, Boise and Gem counties. Currently, the City of Eagle is about 20,000 acres. Annexing 18,000 acres of the development would almost double the city's size.

