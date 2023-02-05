Downtown Eagle construction impacting nearby business owners

In about 18 months, a new three-story mixed-use building will be on the corner of Old State Street and Eagle Road.

EAGLE, Idaho — The bedroom town of Eagle keeps growing, including one of its busiest intersections at Old State Highway and Eagle Road.

Pacific Companies is developing three lots on the intersection, which will turn into a three-story mixed-use building. Renderings show a mix of residential units, retail, commercial and office space.

"This variety of retailers and this size of the project is really going to activate the downtown for years to come," commercial asset manager Mark McAllister said.

But some people have some concerns about the development, including nearby business owner Megan Hoiosen. She said growth has benefits, but current construction is hurting her bottom line.

Hoiosen said they've taken a 15% hit.

"I've had to let a couple of people go," she said. "We're just going to have to really tighten things up and hope for the best."

Before construction, Hoiosen said they got lots of traffic from neighboring restaurants and stores. But some of those were torn down to make room for the new project.

Finances aren't the only issue. She's also concerned about the lack of parking and the safety of community members walking around the area.

Because of those reasons and the rising costs of supplies, Hoiosen said they temporarily closed the ice cream shop behind their main store, "Sweet Tea Living."

"We've had some people quite upset at us, actually," she said. "But we're just trying to do the best we can for our own family. It hasn't been an easy decision."

Growing pains are natural in every development, said Tammie Halcomb, City of Eagle economic development specialist. Right now, there isn't much space in Eagle for commercial growth.

She said this development addresses that issue.

"Having a space like this, where businesses could come in and start their business and have a location right in the downtown, it'll be perfect," she said.

More business ventures usually mean more money. Halcomb said once the mixed-use building is completed, it will bring in thousands of new tax revenue.

Not only will it bring in more money, but it will also change the feel of downtown Eagle. McAllister said the project will completely revitalize the historically "underdeveloped area."

Although the current stage of development poses some major challenges, Hoiosen said she's hopeful the growth benefits business owners in the area in the long run.

"The change is hard because I love the old charm of Eagle," she said. "I think we just kind of have to get through the growing pains of the next 18 to 24 months and then just hope for the best."

