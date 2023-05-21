Downtown Boise Public Library is undergoing renovations

Staff hope to increase the amount of space on the first floor for patrons and ensure the building is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise's downtown public library is turning a new page, with various renovations underway and on the books.

"We are just starting to make some investments that I'm really excited about," Director Jessica Dorr said. "We're going to improve how the public can really use the space and how we move books around."

Dorr said they are planning on installing a new roof and upgrading the building's bathrooms and staircases to ensure everything is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The City of Boise recently approved more than $650,000 for the projects. Most of the money will go toward first-floor updates, such as re-doing the circulation desk and expanding the youth area.

Some of the money will also be spent revamping the library's main study space and turning the fourth floor into more office space for staff.

"All the investments that we're doing are really aimed at making sure it's a safe and welcoming facility for everyone," Dorr said. "And that we get our readers the materials that they want as quickly as possible."

The city hopes to maximize the footprint of the library. Council President Holli Woodings said renovations are necessary, even if they are cautious about putting too much money into the building.

She said population growth means the library needs to grow, too.

"There’s more people living in the area served by the main library than ever," Woodings said. "And so, it just kind of like adds too ... I guess that it's not sufficient for what the community needs and expects. So that's why I think we'll be looking at expanding or rebuilding the library in the future.”

There have been previous initiatives to build a completely new library. But Woodings said the most recent push during the last mayoral administration was not popular with community members.

Library patron Abby Baggs said she supports the current and upcoming renovations. Her family no longer buys books since they go to the library so often.

"I think Boise is growing, the area's growing, more people are probably utilizing the library," she said. "So, I think all of the renovations sound exciting."

Dorr did not give a timeline for when construction will wrap up, although various renovations will happen for at least another year and a half. Parking may be tricky at some times because of nearby construction as well.

"As we make some of these investments, I know the building looks different, but it will be really exciting," she said.

