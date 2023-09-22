Don't be a Scrooge: City of Nampa looking for downtown Christmas tree donation

Would-be donors need to contact the city by Oct. 6.

NAMPA, Idaho — Feeling in the holiday spirit a little early this year and want to have the ultimate neighbor bragging rights? The City of Nampa Parks and Forestry Division is looking for tree donors for the downtown Nampa Christmas tree display for 2023.

To qualify, the tree must be at least 40 feet tall, in Nampa, a blue or green spruce and be easily accessed. Trees cannot be located in a backyard and shape and fullness of the tree will be a factor. The deadline is Friday, Oct. 6.

The winning tree will be removed by the city, decorated and displayed in downtown Nampa. Mayor Debbie Kling will light the tree at a ceremony on Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. and during the event, the city will divulge the tree's backstory. The city also grinds down the existing stump after removal and once the holiday is over the tree is mulched and used at local parks.

All submissions will be reviewed and the winner selected by the City Forester. For more information or to submit a tree, people can call Nampa's Parks Department at 208-468-5890.





