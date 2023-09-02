Crash near Driggs kills 4

All of the victims were from Utah.

TETON COUNTY, IDAHO, Idaho — Four people from Utah have died after a two-car crash on State Highway 33, milepost 125, west of Driggs. The crash happened on Friday, Sept. 1 at 9:49 p.m. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), a 46-year-old woman from Mantua, Utah was driving a 2022 Tesla going east on the highway when the car crossed the center and crashed into a 44-year-old man from Rexburg driving a 2007 Kenworth commercial vehicle going west.

The driver of the Tesla died in the crash along with her passengers, a minor and a 22-year-old woman and 24-year-old man from Kaysville, Utah. Police have not released the name of the minor or the driver.

No other injuries were reported. Traffic was blocked going in both directions for eight hours. ISP is investigating the crash. KTVB will update this article as information becomes available.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.