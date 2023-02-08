Ada County Coroner identifies human remains found in Boise River

The man was reported missing in 2017, Boise Police said he died by suicide before falling in the river.

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Coroner's Office (ACSO) have identified human remains that were found in Boise River on July 23. 58-year-old Christopher Glass had been reported as missing in 2017. According to the Boise Police Department (BPD), Glass had been part of a death investigation since that time.

Police said that before his disapearance that day he had been contacted by two bail bondsmen. They said there is evidence that he then ran from a residence located on S. Loggers Pond Pl., to the bank of the river where he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound before falling into the water. A BPD information officer told KTVB that they saw him go under the Parkcenter Bridge.

Police searched but could not find him, although the Boise Fire dive team did find a firearm in water off the shoreline. They did not find any evidence indicating he was the victim of foul play.

Glass was found submerged in the river by an ASCO dive member who was doing snorkeling training.

ACSO said that the investigation is ongoing, and they will release more information as it becomes available.

