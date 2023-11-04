COMPASS hosts discussion on future of EV infrastructure in Idaho

The Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho is working to develop infrastructure to meet growing demand for electric vehicles

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho had 3,500 registered electric vehicles - or EVs - on the road in June 2022, according to data from the U.S. Department of Energy.

With more drivers expected to switch from needing a fuel pump to a charging station over the coming years, Idaho will need to keep up with that demand through its infrastructure.

The Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho (COMPASS) is an association of local governments that serve as the metropolitan planning organization for Ada and Canyon counties. They do long-range transportation for the two counties, and budget federal transportation projects.

As part of their education series, COMPASS hosted a presentation to talk about the future of EVs in the Treasure Valley on Tuesday.

"Every year we look at topics that are emerging or important to the future of our transportation system," Amy Luft, communications coordinator for COMPASS said. "We bring in those speakers to be able to allow our residents the opportunity to learn about those topics, as well as professionals working in the transportation and planning fields the opportunity to have even a deeper dive into those topics. To really help set the stage for the future, what we're working on for the valley."

The presentation brought in two speakers from Forth, a nonprofit that works with electric vehicles, transportation, and strategic planning for the future.

"Planning ahead is just vital for this," Whitaker Jamieson, a program manager at Forth said. "The costs can get really large really fast, and without a really coordinated planning approach, the costs are going to be far higher than they would be otherwise. Additionally, there's a lot of money coming down from the federal government right now. That money has already been appropriated - so it's really more about getting your communities together, getting stakeholders together, and applying for some of that money."

COMPASS says they would like to develop an EV plan for the region.

"EVs are becoming more and more common. So as we're doing our long-range transportation planning, we really need to make sure that we are looking at that," Luft said. "Where are we charging? Where are we setting up public chargers? How are they going to impact our transportation system?"

Another question that jurisdictions have to weigh when addressing the growth of EVs is transportation system funding. EVs don't contribute to the Idaho gas tax, instead, they pay a flat, annual fee.

"So that's also a conversation that we're having is how to make sure we still have a viable approach to paying for our transportation system," Luft said. "So it's really looking at all of those different pieces together, and making sure that we're prepared for the future and can really plan accordingly."

Idaho has a statewide EV plan called NEVI. One of the main goals of the plan is to build enough public charging stations along major travel corridors - including many of the major highways across the state.

COMPASS will be hosting a workshop for planning, transportation, and utility professionals on Wednesday morning. They'll be discussing how local jurisdictions can plan for electric vehicles and infrastructure.

Watch more Local News: