City of McCall bans feeding deer

The ordinance, passed on Sept. 28, calls for a $100 violation for first time offenses, misdemeanors for subsequent offenses.

Example video title will go here for this video

MCCALL, Idaho — The McCall City Council passed an ordinance to prohibit deer feeding in city limits. The ordinance, unanimously passed on Sept. 28, calls for a $100 fine for a first offense and misdemeanor charges for subsequent offenses.

"McCall is cherished for its natural beauty and wildlife. By passing this ordinance, we are not only safeguarding our environment but also honoring our responsibility to the creatures that share our home. Our community is dedicated to preserving the essence of McCall for generations to come," Mayor Bob Giles said.

City officials worked with the public for five months on education and outreach and also heard public feedback about how to safeguard the deer and minimize impacts on their natural behaviors.

"As part of our ongoing efforts to protect our native wildlife, we kindly request all visitors to refrain from feeding the deer when they explore our beautiful city. Observing these graceful creatures from a respectful distance allows them to maintain their natural behaviors and preserves the delicate balance of our local ecosystem. Your cooperation is essential in sustaining the well-being of our deer population and preserving the unique charm of McCall," a news release stated.

To learn more about the ordinance and the wildlife in McCall, people can go to mccallwildlife.com.





Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.