City of McCall asking residents to reduce lawn watering, irrigation

A mechanical failure has created water flow and pressure issues.

MCCALL, Idaho — A mechanical failure on July 28 at the City of McCall's water treatment plant has resulted in water flow and pressure issues. The city issued a news release asking residents to reduce/suspend their lawn watering and irrigation until further notice.

"Our City Public Works and Water Team sincerely value the cooperation and patience of our residents during this time of repair and restoration. We are reminded during events like these of the importance in staying connected to the city's notification channels," Erin Greaves, Communications Manager, said.

The release furthered that if people can conserve water, it will prevent McCall having a city-wide boil water order. The water department is working on repairs and residents will be notified when they can freely water again.

"In light of this unforeseen situation, the City of McCall is grateful to the community for promptly reducing and/or ceasing all irrigation activities and understands the impact of this request on residents' daily routines and appreciates the collective effort to conserve water during this challenging period," the release stated.

People can go to the website mccall.id.us for updated information.

