Customers often need help choosing a message on their enclosure cards at Hope Blooms Flowers & Things. ChatGPT has started to become a useful tool for the business.

EAGLE, Idaho — Roughly one in three men plan to pen their partner a love letter written by artificial intelligence on Valentine's Day, according to a study conducted by cyber security company McAfee.

It's a tool already put into play by Dorothy Hope at her Eagle-based flower shop, Hope Blooms Flowers & Things. Customers often struggle to think of a personal message to write on the enclosure card to accompany their flowers.

Staff at the flower shop typically offers help.

"So, I'm not gonna lie, I have turned to [ChatGPT] a couple of times when I'm stumped," Hope said. "We used to say, 'Just say it with flowers.' Now, you can say it with AI or [ChatGPT]."

KTVB wrote four generic three-sentence love letters for Valentine's Day Hope Blooms customers. These letters were juxtaposed with letters written by ChatGPT.

"Your sharp mind and insightful thoughts never cease to amaze me. I feel lucky to have you by my side. You are the perfect partner in every sense, and I love you more with each passing day," the computer model wrote.

This specific prompt, more than the letters written by KTVB staff, grabbed the attention of multiple customers.

"It just says everything. It's how I feel about her," customer Kevin White said. "A robot wrote it? Really?"

"It just kind of resonates a bit with me. I really do feel lucky to have my wife by my side," customer Matt Lorenz said.

People shared mixed opinions about the ethics of an artificially generated love letter. Some say it is not genuine, while others feel it's a tool like any other.

Customer Ben Charles preferred letters written by KTVB staff over ChatGPT. He still believes ChatGPT could be helpful.

"As long as you have some input to it, it just polishes it up a little bit I guess," Charles said. "I would try and do it myself first."

