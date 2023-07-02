Crash in Valley County

Both the driver and passenger were taken to the hospital.

VALLEY COUNTY, Idaho — A woman was unable to navigate a curve and overturned her SUV, according to Idaho State Police. The 69-year-old driver from Cambridge, and the passenger, a 57-year-old woman from Cascade were taken to the hospital by air.

Police said the crash happened this afternoon around 1:30 p.m. The woman was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox and was driving south on the highway.

According to police, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, but the passenger was.

No other information is available at this time and police said the investigation is ongoing.

