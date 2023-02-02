Capital High grad is the producer behind the film 'Freedom's Path' set to hit theaters nationwide

AJ Winslow now lives in Washington State, but he'll be in Boise when the film hits theaters on Friday.

BOISE, Idaho — On Friday, the film ‘Freedom's Path’ will be in theaters across the country. One of the producers on the film is a Capital High School graduate from Boise.

“A good friend of mine, writer, director, Brett Smith brought this to my producing partner, Jim and I,” AJ Winslow said.

The film is set in the south during the civil war and is the story of a wounded soldier and a free black man and the friendship they develop as they navigate the dangers of helping runaway slaves on the underground railroad.

“This is definitely the biggest accomplishment, for my career so far,” Winslow said. “It was quite an opportunity and just making this film was quite a feat, it was probably should have been shot for eight to $10 million, and we shot it for a fraction of that.”

Winslow moved to Los Angeles after school to pursue his dreams, and on Friday, that dream will be on the big screen in 200 AMC and Regal theaters across the country, including in Boise. He told KTVB, the film was 12 years in the making.

He now lives in Washington state, but he'll be back in Boise to watch Freedom's Path in the theater, the city where his dreams all started.

“It's pretty special… it's really awesome to be able to come back and share it with friends and family, and celebrate what feels like a pretty big achievement,” Winslow said.

In honor of Black History Month, Winslow told KTVB, they've partnered with Byron Allen's HBCU GO and 100% of all ticket sales from this opening weekend will go to underfunded historically black colleges and universities, and then 10% of all ticket sales thereafter.

