Canyon County Sheriff's Office wants to charge 14-year-old with vehicular manslaughter

A woman died after being hit by the teenager. The prosecutors office is reviewing the case and is expected to make a decision on charges soon.

MELBA, Idaho — On July 4, a 14-year-old boy from Kuna hit 34-year-old old Kellei Bunn of Nampa with his car after a fireworks show in Melba. She died from her injuries on July 30, and now the Canyon County Sheriff's Office is seeking vehicular manslaughter and operating a vehicle without the owner's consent charges against the teen.

"This was a tragic situation that claimed the life of a young woman and will forever change the life of the 14-year-old who made a terrible decision to get behind the wheel without a license," said Sheriff Kieran Donahue. "My heart goes out to the family and friends of the deceased and all of those involved in the incident."

According to police, the prosecutor's office is reviewing the hit-and-run case and expected to make a decision soon.

The incident happened the evening of the fourth, Bunn was riding her bike on Southside Blvd., when the teen struck her while driving an SUV. According to police, the teen then drove for a bit before pulling over, finding his father and returning to talk to deputies.

Bunn was taken to a local hospital and then transferred to a hospital in Portland, Oregon where she ended up dying from her injuries.

Police are not releasing the teens name or any other information.

