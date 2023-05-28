Caldwell man died in motorcycle crash on I-84

Idaho State Police said the crash happened Saturday evening.

IDAHO, USA — According to Idaho State Police (ISP), a 20-year-old man from Caldwell driving a Kawasaki Motorcycle died after a crash on Saturday, May 27 around 6:45 p.m.

Police said the man was driving " at a high rate of speed" going east on I-84. He hit a barrier on the right-hand side of the road and then hit a Chevrolet Tahoe that was being driven by a 44-year-old woman from Las Vegas, Nevada.

ISP said although the motorcycle driver was wearing a helmet, he died at the scene. Police are still investigating the crash and have not released any more information at this time.

Watch more Local News: