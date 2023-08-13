Caldwell man dies in motorcycle accident in Payette County

Police said the man was speeding on I-84 when he lost control on the New Plymouth exit.

PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — A 60-year-old man from Caldwell has died after losing control of his motorcycle on the I-84 New Plymouth exit in Payette County. According to the Idaho State Police (ISP), around 8:30 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 12, the man was driving a 1988 Harley Davidson motorcycle west on I-84 when he tried to exit and crashed.

Police said he drove off the left shoulder and died at the scene of the crash from his injuries. ISP stated the man was not wearing a helmet. Traffic was blocked for about two and a half hours.

The department will continue to investigate the crash.

