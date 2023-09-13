Local business struggles after City of Nampa takes over the Hispanic Cultural Center

"Right now, it feels like a ghost town." Concerns arise as the significant community resource undergoes a shift in leadership.

NAMPA, Idaho — It’s been two months since the City of Nampa took over the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho.

The city issued a complaint in December of 2022 against the Hispanic Cultural Center Idaho (HCCI), outlining all its concerns. Leadership claimed the HCCI building was in need of repairs.

"The building has a lot of deferred maintenance, very costly, deferred maintenance, and the more that we're reviewing the building, the more we're seeing the cost that it's going to take to bring that building back to where it needs to be,” said Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling.

In the complaint, city leadership also claimed that the center failed to deliver services to the community.

"Over 25% of our population is Hispanic. We need to make sure their needs are met. And that's why the Hispanic community asked for help,” said Kling. “There's tremendous need and tremendous potential. So, our community is important...small businesses are important."

Although two months might seem like a short period of time to get HCCI back up and running with necessary repairs, some businesses can’t wait any longer. Nuestra Gente Wellness Center said it is already feeling the difference, and not in a good way.

Nuestra Gente Wellness owner Thelma Lopez said, "Right now, it feels like a ghost town. Every time we walk in the door, there's no more community interaction."

Lopez said they had to close their doors when the city took over. "We had we made the decision to shut down or slow down. And the reason for that was because we didn't always have access to our space,” said Lopez. After a couple of weeks, Lopez said they opened back up, but business was not the same for them.

"We don't have a lot of walk ins. We don't have a lot of cars up front anymore, and just not I think there's not a lot of access right now,” said Lopez.

'Access' is something Kling said the center does have right now. Kling said the facility has a front desk receptionist Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"So, we are still in a little bit of a pause with the cultural center in the move forward plan. However, there is someone there every day. From like 8:30 to 5 p.m., it's unlocked. And so that the businesses that are there can still function,” said Kling.

"We are honoring every event that was already scheduled there. We've been having events," Kling said.

The center has about three businesses currently operating, but with this new change, their lease ends on September 30. The deadline is a concern for Lopez.

"But there's a lot of uncertainty at this point, we finally have access to our space. But now we have the uncertainty of you know, can we stay here? Or do we have to find a new location,” said Lopez.

Kling said they will start to work with businesses to extend their time at the facility. "September 30, is a time frame that we put in place. And we will be reaching back out to them regarding an extension and really supporting them in their needs as a business. So, we'll be working with each one of them,” said Kling.

Lopez said she hopes to be able to keep her space and will apply for an extension. However, she still has some concerns - which is why reminding the city of the center’s purpose is of utmost importance.

"I think that it's a huge resource...it would be just such a huge devastating loss for a lot of different communities,” said Lopez.

Kling said that losing the center is not an option, but improving it is a top priority.

"Our desire is to step in and help. The process isn't easy, and it isn't perfect. But the hope and the intent are that the outcome is positive for all,” said Kling.

