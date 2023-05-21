Bureau of Land Management conducting controlled burns just south of Boise

The department will ignite "a series of small, controlled burns," three miles south of Boise on Monday, May 22.

BOISE, Idaho — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is conducting a series of controlled burns three miles south of Boise on Monday, May 22. The burns are part of the Cause Determination and Wildland Fire Origin training course.

BLM is planning 24 burn plots that will be around one-tenth of an acre in size and will help students study fire behavior.

"This hands-on experience is essential for allowing students to practice investigation techniques while honing skills required to determine a fire's origin and cause. The BLM Boise District investigates all fire starts that are suspected to be human caused. Approximately 80 percent of the fires started on BLM Boise District lands in 2022 were human caused," a press release stated.

The fires are expected to be out after one day and no road closures are expected. BLM added that smoke from the fires may be seen from Boise, depending on air conditions.

Watch more Local News: