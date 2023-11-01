Boise State University offers college credit at rural Idaho school districts

Roughly 40 rural Idaho high school students will receive college credit at Boise State University from their high school classrooms.

BOISE, Idaho — Rural high school students will receive college credit at Boise State University without stepping foot on the college campus.

It's made possible through the university's "15 to Start" program, according to BSU assistant concurrent enrollment director Karina Way. The program aims to remove barriers for rural Idaho student to access higher education.

"[BSU President Marlene Tromp's] mission really is to reach out to our rural school districts and bring education to them - not make them come to us," Way said. "The teachers are certified to teach at the college level. They have to meet the college requirements. They are high school teachers first and foremost, but are then hired by the university to teach a college course. So, the students get to stay at high school, and those credits transfer wherever they go."

By the time students in the program graduate high school, they will also have completed an entire semester at Boise State - equivalent to 15 credit hours. Students in the program pay $75 per credit, according to Way. She estimates students in the program save $4,000 oompared to traditional university enrollment.

Idaho students are choosing their education beyond high school at a shrinking rate, according to numbers from the Idaho State Board of Education (ISBE). About half of graduating high school seniors continued their education in some manner - whether that be a four-year university, community college, or trade school - in 2017. The most recent complete data is from 2021 where 38% of graduating students immediately continued their education after high school.

These numbers are roughly 13% higher when measuring through a 3-year scope after high school, according to ISBE spokesperson Mike Keckler. This most accurately reflects people who choose to continue their education but have pressing priorities immediately following high school. That could include mission trips or a brief stint in the workforce, Keckler said.

"I hope students take that opportunity to really explore what they want to do. You never know where life is going to take you. Taking opportunities early and often is key," Way said.

The "15 to Start" program is currently available in Mountain Home, Emmett, Payette, Parma, Cascade, New Meadows, New Plymouth, Melba, and Fruitland. The latter three are new additions to the program this year, according to Way. By student enrollment, the program has doubled in size over the past year.

