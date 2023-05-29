Boise State Graduate Assistant of Football Operations dies after collapsing during a run

Andrew Walker collapsed while on a run and died at the hospital. A GoFundMe has been started to help the family.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State University (BSU) Graduate Student, Andrew Walker, died unexpectedly over the weekend. According to social media posts by BSU, the 23-year-old student collapsed during a run. He was taken to the hospital, but life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

Following the news, people from BSU made statements about what a remarkable young man he was.

“Our program, university and community suffered an immense loss this weekend. Andrew Walker was an unbelievable young man with the world in front of him and the spirit to accomplish everything he desired,” BSU football coach Andy Avalos wrote in a statement. “His infectious smile and energy will not be forgotten. Those of us who were lucky enough to be graced by his presence will carry it in us from here forward. Please join me in sending love and strength to Andrew’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.”

“Our Bronco family is mourning the loss of a beloved member. Andrew Walker, a standout person, student and employee with an extremely bright future, was taken far too soon,” the Director of Athletics at BSU, Jeramiah Dickey, wrote in a statement. “He approached everything with a contagious positivity, unwavering work ethic and commitment to serving those around him. Please keep Andrew, his family and his friends in your thoughts and prayers.”

A GoFundMe was organized by Mike Doud to help Walker's family. At the time of this publication the amount of money raised for the family was over $20,000.

"A leader, captain, brother, son, and friend of anyone and everyone. Andrew was the person that created friendships and relationships that will last a lifetime. May he rest in peace," the GoFundMe states. "All donations will go to funeral costs. We thank you for any help during this time. #BYOE"

Watch more Local News: