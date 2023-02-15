Boise School District collecting input on current dress code policy

BSD Public Affairs Administrator Dan Hollar told KTVB they review the policy every few years, and hope to ensure the dress code is not vague.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise School District is trying to update its dress code policy and is looking to get feedback from parents and the community. According to the Public Affairs Administrator of the Boise School District, Dan Hollar, the school district reviews the policy every few years.

Currently, the district is working to make sure the dress code policy it is providing is not vague and can be consistently applied across the district.

"It is very concise," Hollar said, "and if you want to use the word, short and to the point that. I think that's probably a good way to describe it, it talks about what students must wear, it talks about what students cannot wear, and again, I think it's very clear and concise in that regard.”

Starting tonight, Wednesday, Feb. 15, the school district will hold four meetings to give the public a chance to share their thoughts on the dress code. All of the meetings are from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and people that want to attend have to complete a meeting attendance form.

"We appreciate the input of our students and our parents and our guardians, and we want them to understand that our first and foremost priority is the safety and security of our students and, creating positive relationships among students and our staff, and making sure that we preserve that instructional time," Hollar said.

Tonight's meeting is at North Junior High in the cafeteria. The next meeting is tomorrow at Shadow Hills Elementary School in the library. The following meeting is on Tuesday, Feb 28 at Borah High School in the library and the last meeting is on Thursday, March 2 at Timberline High School in the library.

After those meetings, the district will take the public input and share it with the school board in the spring.

People can review the current dress code and the proposed drafted dress code on website.

"And that's the focus with regard to this new dress code policy, making sure that it is completely applied consistently across the board, and that people can easily understand it," Hollar said. "And then also parents and guardians understanding that when it comes to the dress of their student, they're in the driver's seat on that."

