Part of Boise Greenbelt closed under West Parkcenter Bridge due to flooding

BOISE, Idaho — There is now a second closure of the Boise Greenbelt due to flooding. The river section under the West Parkcenter Bridge has flooded and the closure is about a quarter of a mile long. There's a detour from Beacon St. to Leadville Ave.

"As the Boise River continues to rise, we are urging people to use caution on the Greenbelt and adhere to any closures that are in place," said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Holloway. "The water is high, cold, and moving fast. The temporary Greenbelt closures are necessary to keep everyone safe when the pathway is flooded like this."

According to the US Army Corps of Engineers, Boise River flows more than 4,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) can cause flooding and now the river flows are at around 5,500 cfs.

The other section that is closed due to flooding is part of the Bethine Church River Trail. The city is advising people that the river can get very high and dangerous this time of year and to be cautious along the closures at this time. People can visit the city's website for a map of detours and closures.

