A local Boise resident and her sister run for MS awareness

Sisters Cat and Christina are taking on the challenge of running 188 miles over 7 days in Utah to raise awareness for MS and collect donations for research.

BOISE, Idaho — Two sisters are on a mission to raise awareness and make a difference for those dealing with Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

Local Boise Resident, Cat Ostrem said, “MS is a neurological disease that affects the myelin in your nerves and is an autoimmune disease and it destroys part of the integrity of the nerve at that myelin and disrupts electrical conduction."

According to the International Federation, more women have MS compared to men impacting their mobility.

"Some of the symptoms include difficulty with thought process talking, difficulty with moving, and difficulty with walking,” Cat said.

Cat Ostrem was diagnosed with MS in 2018.

"I caught it very early. I've had some odd symptoms, but fortunately I am at a place to work on continuing to have my mobility through exercise and diet and prevention of disease progress,” Cat said.

To help spread awareness, she’s participating in the annual National MS Run the US Relay.

"MS Run the US is a relay race across America. Starting in Santa Monica this April going to New York finishing in August,” Cat said.

There are 19 segments made up by individuals all over the nation. Cat’s portion of the run will be in Utah.

"We'll be running from Nephi to Vernal. We'll be running 188 miles in 7 days this may,” Cat said.

Cat’s not alone, she’ll be running with her sister, Christina Ostrem.

"It's been really tough training and going through all this. I know this is nothing like her difficulties that she's had to go through with her diagnosis. The smallest ways I can support her and do anything for her, I'll do it. And I'm trying to show her,” said Christina.

A big piece of this race is collecting money donations along the way to help those with MS.

"This organization raises money for research for MS and it provides financial assistance and mobility aides also for patience that need it,” Christina said.

So far, the sisters have raised over $7,000, almost reaching their $10,000 goal.

"We've had a ton of support from our community. Our friends' families and colleagues have been supportive through this process,” Cat said.

Their 7-day race mission begins May 8, and aside from raising awareness, they both said that having each other makes it that much more special.

"A lot of runners do this by themselves. I think it's really special to be able to do this together. We will be spending a week on the road, running everyday together,” Christina said.

Cat will be hosting a day at Cyclebar to help fundraise for the cause. That event is on April 1, from 4 p.m. to 8 pm.

