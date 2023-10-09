Boise Pride Festival wraps up 34th year of celebrating acceptance, community

Organizers say this has been a record year for the festival, with tens of thousands in attendance during the event's three-day stretch

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Pride Festival has kept the city busy this weekend.

While June is considered Pride Month, the date of Boise Pride changed during COVID. Organizers say they've kept the event in September because of better weather, and the ability to attract vendors and performers they otherwise wouldn't get when competing with other festivals.

The Boise Pride Festival is in its 34th year of celebrating the LGBTQ community in Idaho - and it has been a busy year for attendees and organizers.

"Judging by how tired I am and how early I've been getting to bed every night since Thursday compared to my usual schedule - It's been a huge success, because I am exhausted," Boise Pride Executive Director Donald Williamson said. "It definitely takes a village to put this on, actually a couple villages."

Tens of thousands gathered at Cecil D. Andrus park in front of the statehouse over the festival's three-day stretch of celebrating acceptance, community and love.

"This year has been crazy," Williamson said. "We've had a record amount of booths, we've had a record amount of great entries. This is the busiest I've ever seen it on Sunday afternoon this late in the day."

Organizers have already started planning for the next two Boise Pride Festivals. As the event has grown, Williamson said the event is starting to run out of room to accommodate all the vendors and attendees.

"We still have a list of vendors that we'd love to get in, I just don't have room. So we're already making plans for next year and things we want to tweak," Williamson said. "And seeing about where that might look if we move venues to where we can actually can accommodate, and stretch out and offer the community more than we can currently. So we'll see, big things are in the works"





