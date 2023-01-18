Boise prepares to fill city council vacancies

Mayor Lauren McLean will appoint two seats on the council.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean will appoint two new people to city council positions. One to fill Elaine Clegg's seat, as she is the new CEO for Valley Regional Transit and the second to fill a seat Lisa Sánchez inadvertently vacated when she had to move out of District 3.

“We knew we would be looking for a candidate to appoint to the at-large seat now held by Elaine Clegg,” said Mayor McLean. “Unexpectedly, and unfortunately, we are now seeking candidates for both the upcoming at-large vacancy and the current vacancy in District 3. I encourage anyone with a passion for Boise, a strong record of civic engagement, and a willingness to serve to apply. It is important to me that the process is fair, and that we make good by the voters of District 3 in this unexpected vacancy, so I'll take very seriously the will of the voters who elected Lisa if she wishes to be considered for appointment.”

The two positions will be to fill out the remainder of the two councilwomen's terms and will be up for election later this year. Candidates who are interested must submit an official application and can apply Jan. 31 through Feb. 21. People interested in filling the District 3 seat must be a qualified elector. Meaning they are at least 18, a United States Citizen, is registered and has resided in the state and county for at least 30 days preceding the election they wish to vote in. Those interested in the at-large position have to be qualified electors within the city limits.

For more information people can go to cityofboise.org.

Watch more Local News: