Boise Police looking for missing, vulnerable adult

The missing woman is not familiar with the area and was last seen around Quinn's Pond.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is looking for a vulnerable, missing adult. A woman named Bridgette, who is 28 years old, was last seen walking to a bathroom at Quinn's Pond on the west side. Police said they are worried for her safety and that she does not know the area.

Bridgette is 145 pounds and 6'2", she has brown eyes and dyed blonde hair with dark roots. She was last seen wearing black baseball shorts, black Nike sandals and a black shirt with the word "California" on it.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen her to contact them immediately at 208-377-6790 or @CSofSWIdaho.

