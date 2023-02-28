Boise Police arrest man for deadly pedestrian crash

The Meridian man struck the person with his car in January.

IDAHO, USA — The Boise Police have arrested 39-year-old Kellen Tutt from Meridian in regards to a fatal pedestrian crash that happened at 11th and State Street on Jan. 23. According to police, Tutt was driving under the influence of alcohol. The victim, Henry G. Reents, 79 from Boise, later died from his injuries.

Tutt has been charged with vehicular manslaughter and injury to a child by transporting a minor while under the influence.

The police stated that during the investigation they learned that, prior to the crash happening, Tutt had been driving with a child in his vehicle and had dropped them off at a business.

Tutt has been booked into the Ada County Jail.

