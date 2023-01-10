Boise mayor appoints interim OPA Director

Nicole Schafer was named as interim Director for the Office of Police Accountability.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced that Nicole Schafer is now the interim Director of the Office of Police Accountability (OPA).

“Nicole has years of experience as a prosecutor,” said Mayor McLean. “She is well versed in appropriate police conduct and guidelines. In addition, she brings a steady and professional demeanor to her work. I am confident she will serve OPA and the community well.”

Schafer is an experienced attorney that has worked at the Idaho Attorney General's Office, Canyon County and currently works as the Criminal Prosecution Senior Manager for the Boise City Attorney’s office.

In her current position, she is actively involved in training law enforcement, trains and supervises the city's criminal attorneys and screens and charges cases that go to the office for review.

Schafer will keep her current position while she serves as interim OPA director until the position is filled permanently.

