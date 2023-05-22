Boise man sentenced to 25 years for the murder of his four-month-old son

Police found Thomas Rowley had shook his son and dropped him, additionally that Rowley had hit and shaken the baby on several different occasions.

BOISE, Idaho — Thomas Rowley, the man convicted of murdering his four-month-old son Milo in 2020, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison today. He was convicted in March of 2023 for shaking and dropping Milo face first in his crib.

"I recognize no sentence handed down today can ease the unbearable loss to Milo's family. On behalf of my office, I extend our sincerest condolences to Milo's mother and family," Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts said. "The abuse and homicide of a child is heartbreaking, and I want to acknowledge the tireless efforts by all who worked on this case, from my trial team, the medical experts, to the Boise Police Detectives whose dedication and hard work on this homicide allowed my office to successfully prosecute and serve justice in this case."

According to the court, Rowley waited at least four hours before calling for help and his son died of a brain injury in the hospital. He was also found to have shaken and hit the baby on several other different occasions.

As KTVB previously reported, Rowley had pled not guilty to first-degree murder during his trial. On March 16, the jury deliberated for six hours before issuing a guilty verdict. His sentence requires him to spend the full 25 years in jail before he is eligible for parole.

