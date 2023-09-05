Boise gas prices inching up as national average dips

The average gas price in the Boise area has risen 4 cents over the last week, the national average fell 1.2 cents.

BOISE, Idaho — Gas prices rose 4 cents in the last week according to GasBuddy and AAA, making the average price $4.16 a gallon. However, as gas prices rise in Boise, the national gas prices ticked down.

According to AAA, The national average is currently at $3.81, a penny less than last week. Boise residents on average will be paying 35 cents more for a gallon of gas compared to the national average.

"The national average fell to its lowest level since July ahead of Labor Day, even as oil prices rose last week to the highest level since last November," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

According to West Texas Intermediate, crude oil trading is near $87 per barrel, a $6 jump compared to last week. AAA Idaho Public Affairs Director Mathew Conde is worried about the rising cost.

"There's a real possibility that pump prices could climb through mid-September and even beyond," he said.

Conde added his fingers are crossed for prices to dip due to lower demand and the returning of winter-blend fuel, which is cheaper than summer-blend.

Idaho ranks the 9th most expensive for a gallon of gas in the country, according to AAA.

